Recap: Nutanix Q2 Earnings
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nutanix beat estimated earnings by 84.21%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.19.
Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 8.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nutanix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.34
|-0.42
|-0.49
|-0.48
|EPS Actual
|-0.22
|-0.26
|-0.41
|-0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|367.04M
|362.88M
|334.45M
|326.95M
|Revenue Actual
|378.52M
|390.72M
|344.51M
|346.38M
