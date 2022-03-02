 Skip to main content

Recap: Nutanix Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 4:23pm   Comments
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nutanix beat estimated earnings by 84.21%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 8.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nutanix's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.42 -0.49 -0.48
EPS Actual -0.22 -0.26 -0.41 -0.37
Revenue Estimate 367.04M 362.88M 334.45M 326.95M
Revenue Actual 378.52M 390.72M 344.51M 346.38M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

