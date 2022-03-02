 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: Intl General Insurance
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 1:06pm   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview: Intl General Insurance

Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Intl General Insurance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Intl General Insurance bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intl General Insurance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.22 0.27 0.2 0.14
EPS Actual 0.31 0.18 0.3 0.09
Price Change % -0.12% 0.0% -3.11% -0.66%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Intl General Insurance were trading at $7.48 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (IGIC)

Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings