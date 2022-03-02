Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Costco Wholesale Stock In The Last 10 Years

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.26% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In COST: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.14 shares of Costco Wholesale at the time with $100. This investment in COST would have produced an average annual return of 19.74%. Currently, Costco Wholesale has a market capitalization of $235.28 billion.

Costco Wholesale's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $100 in Costco Wholesale you would have approximately $605.49 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

