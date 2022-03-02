 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Costco Wholesale Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 12:03pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Costco Wholesale Stock In The Last 10 Years

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.26% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In COST: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.14 shares of Costco Wholesale at the time with $100. This investment in COST would have produced an average annual return of 19.74%. Currently, Costco Wholesale has a market capitalization of $235.28 billion.

Costco Wholesale's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Costco Wholesale you would have approximately $605.49 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (COST)

Costco Wholesale Whale Trades For March 03
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For March 3, 2022
If You Invested $1,000 In Costco Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Preview: Costco Wholesale's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com