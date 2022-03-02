 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 11:26am   Comments
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 18.53% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In MA: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 100.28 shares of Mastercard at the time with $1,000. This investment in MA would have produced an average annual return of 26.33%. Currently, Mastercard has a market capitalization of $334.83 billion.

Mastercard's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Mastercard you would have approximately $34,350.78 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

