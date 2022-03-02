 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview: Best Buy Co
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 9:20am   Comments
Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Best Buy Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73.

Best Buy Co bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 3.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Best Buy Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 1.91 1.85 1.37 3.45
EPS Actual 2.08 2.98 2.23 3.48
Price Change % -3.57% 0.33% -1.61% -2.52%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy Co were trading at $97.18 as of February 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

