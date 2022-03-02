Recap: Dine Brands Global Q4 Earnings
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dine Brands Global beat estimated earnings by 3.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.27.
Revenue was up $33.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 4.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dine Brands Global's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.41
|1.69
|0.86
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|1.55
|1.94
|1.75
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|227.27M
|227.73M
|198.97M
|193.06M
|Revenue Actual
|228.72M
|233.62M
|204.20M
|196.03M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
