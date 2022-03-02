 Skip to main content

Recap: Dine Brands Global Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 9:06am   Comments
Recap: Dine Brands Global Q4 Earnings

 

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dine Brands Global beat estimated earnings by 3.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.27.

Revenue was up $33.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 4.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dine Brands Global's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.41 1.69 0.86 0.67
EPS Actual 1.55 1.94 1.75 0.39
Revenue Estimate 227.27M 227.73M 198.97M 193.06M
Revenue Actual 228.72M 233.62M 204.20M 196.03M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

