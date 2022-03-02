 Skip to main content

Abercrombie & Fitch: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 7:58am
Abercrombie & Fitch: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch missed estimated earnings by 10.24%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.27.

Revenue was up $39.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 4.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Abercrombie & Fitch's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.66 0.72 -0.38 1.22
EPS Actual 0.86 1.70 0.67 1.50
Revenue Estimate 896.86M 869.32M 687.35M 1.12B
Revenue Actual 905.16M 864.85M 781.40M 1.12B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

