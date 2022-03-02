Abercrombie & Fitch: Q4 Earnings Insights

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch missed estimated earnings by 10.24%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.27.

Revenue was up $39.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 4.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Abercrombie & Fitch's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.72 -0.38 1.22 EPS Actual 0.86 1.70 0.67 1.50 Revenue Estimate 896.86M 869.32M 687.35M 1.12B Revenue Actual 905.16M 864.85M 781.40M 1.12B

