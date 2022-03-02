Abercrombie & Fitch: Q4 Earnings Insights
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Abercrombie & Fitch missed estimated earnings by 10.24%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.27.
Revenue was up $39.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 4.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Abercrombie & Fitch's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.72
|-0.38
|1.22
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|1.70
|0.67
|1.50
|Revenue Estimate
|896.86M
|869.32M
|687.35M
|1.12B
|Revenue Actual
|905.16M
|864.85M
|781.40M
|1.12B
