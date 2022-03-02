Paysafe Tops Q4 As US Acquiring Growth Outshines Digital Commerce Decline; Names New Chair
- Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $371.7 million, flat year-on-year, beating the consensus of $357.4 million. Total Payment Volume of $31.5 billion increased 20% Y/Y.
- Segments: US Acquiring revenue rose 9.7% Y/Y to $166.8 million, Integrated & Ecommerce Solutions revenue grew 3.1% to $23.5 million, Digital Wallets revenue declined 8.8% to $87.9 million, and eCash revenue decreased 6.3% to $99.2 million.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 270 bps to 28.4%.
- Paysafe held $1.97 billion in cash and equivalents, including customer accounts, and generated $131.9 million in operating cash flow.
- Chair Transition: Paysafe appointed Daniel Henson as non-executive chairman of its board as William P. Foley II stepped down to focus on other commitments.
- Outlook: Paysafe sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $355 million – $365 million, versus the consensus of $362.7 million.
- Paysafe sees FY22 revenue of $1.53 billion – $1.58 billion, against the consensus of $1.54 billion.
- Price Action: PSFE shares traded higher by 11.1% at $3.21 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Management Movers Tech Trading Ideas