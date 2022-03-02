Recap: Broadwind Q4 Earnings

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Broadwind missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was up $14.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Broadwind's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.09 0.12 -0.17 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.11 0.06 -0.07 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 38.58M 46.31M 35.55M 40.81M Revenue Actual 40.39M 46.49M 32.73M 40.32M

