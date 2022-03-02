 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Broadwind Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 9:05am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Broadwind Q4 Earnings

 

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Broadwind missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was up $14.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Broadwind's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.09 0.12 -0.17 -0.12
EPS Actual -0.11 0.06 -0.07 -0.12
Revenue Estimate 38.58M 46.31M 35.55M 40.81M
Revenue Actual 40.39M 46.49M 32.73M 40.32M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BWEN)

Broadwind Stock Falls After Q4 Miss, Clocks 35% Decline In Revenue
Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2022
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Earnings Outlook For Broadwind Energy
Broadwind Bags $13M In New Tower Orders
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com