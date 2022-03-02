Recap: Broadwind Q4 Earnings
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Broadwind missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.19.
Revenue was up $14.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Broadwind's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|0.12
|-0.17
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|0.06
|-0.07
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|38.58M
|46.31M
|35.55M
|40.81M
|Revenue Actual
|40.39M
|46.49M
|32.73M
|40.32M
