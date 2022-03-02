Dycom Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dycom Industries beat estimated earnings by 128.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $10.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 0.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dycom Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.79
|0.06
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|0.60
|-0.04
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|823.45M
|817.90M
|752.10M
|724.45M
|Revenue Actual
|853.97M
|787.57M
|727.50M
|750.66M
