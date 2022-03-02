Dycom Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dycom Industries beat estimated earnings by 128.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $10.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 0.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dycom Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.79 0.06 0.04 EPS Actual 0.95 0.60 -0.04 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 823.45M 817.90M 752.10M 724.45M Revenue Actual 853.97M 787.57M 727.50M 750.66M

