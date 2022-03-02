 Skip to main content

Donaldson: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 7:16am   Comments
Donaldson: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Donaldson missed estimated earnings by 8.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was up $123.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Donaldson's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.55 0.66 0.58 0.51
EPS Actual 0.61 0.66 0.66 0.52
Revenue Estimate 745.38M 770.69M 707.59M 653.96M
Revenue Actual 760.90M 773.10M 765.00M 679.10M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

