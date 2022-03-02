Donaldson: Q2 Earnings Insights
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Donaldson missed estimated earnings by 8.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.62.
Revenue was up $123.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Donaldson's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.66
|0.58
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.66
|0.66
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|745.38M
|770.69M
|707.59M
|653.96M
|Revenue Actual
|760.90M
|773.10M
|765.00M
|679.10M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News