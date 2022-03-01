ClearPoint Neuro: Q4 Earnings Insights
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ClearPoint Neuro reported in-line EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.19.
Revenue was up $566.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ClearPoint Neuro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.13
|-0.14
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.18
|-0.17
|-0.13
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|4.00M
|3.68M
|3.27M
|3.70M
|Revenue Actual
|4.57M
|3.41M
|4.03M
|3.72M
