Recap: New Fortress Energy Q4 Earnings
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
New Fortress Energy missed estimated earnings by 20.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.91.
Revenue was up $502.94 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 1.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at New Fortress Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.16
|0.01
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.03
|-0.21
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|366.00M
|340.09M
|162.46M
|165.21M
|Revenue Actual
|304.66M
|223.84M
|145.68M
|145.70M
