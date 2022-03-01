Recap: New Fortress Energy Q4 Earnings

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New Fortress Energy missed estimated earnings by 20.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.91.

Revenue was up $502.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 1.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Fortress Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.16 0.01 0.04 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.03 -0.21 0 Revenue Estimate 366.00M 340.09M 162.46M 165.21M Revenue Actual 304.66M 223.84M 145.68M 145.70M

