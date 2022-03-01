Senseonics Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Senseonics Holdings beat estimated earnings by 733.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was up $115.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 0.53% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Senseonics Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.03
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|-0.42
|-0.04
|-0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|3.52M
|2.89M
|2.16M
|3.05M
|Revenue Actual
|3.53M
|3.29M
|2.85M
|3.88M
