 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Senseonics Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 6:03pm   Comments
Share:
Senseonics Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Senseonics Holdings beat estimated earnings by 733.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $115.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 0.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Senseonics Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.03 -0.05  
EPS Actual 0.08 -0.42 -0.04 -0.44
Revenue Estimate 3.52M 2.89M 2.16M 3.05M
Revenue Actual 3.53M 3.29M 2.85M 3.88M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SENS)

Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's Earnings Outlook
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings