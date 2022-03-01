Antero Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.69.

Revenue was up $1.08 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Antero Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.32 0.18 0.54 0.06 EPS Actual 0.46 0.19 0.13 0.62 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 1.45B 1.19B 1.10B 1.20B 1.07B Revenue Actual 2.39B 534.42M 489.37M 1.20B 1.31B

