 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Certara Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 5:56pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Certara Q4 Earnings

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Certara missed estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $10.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Certara's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.06 0.05 0.04 0.03
EPS Actual 0.07 0.03 0.06 0.09
Revenue Estimate 72.82M 69.40M 64.94M 60.97M
Revenue Actual 73.94M 70.10M 66.72M 64.64M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Certara management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.48 and $0.53 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 4950.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Certara, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CERT)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
Certara's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings