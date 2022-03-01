Recap: Certara Q4 Earnings

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Certara missed estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $10.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Certara's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.05 0.04 0.03 EPS Actual 0.07 0.03 0.06 0.09 Revenue Estimate 72.82M 69.40M 64.94M 60.97M Revenue Actual 73.94M 70.10M 66.72M 64.64M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Certara management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.48 and $0.53 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 4950.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Certara, a bullish signal to many investors.

