 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Kodiak Sciences Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 5:56pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Kodiak Sciences Q4 Earnings

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kodiak Sciences missed estimated earnings by 31.62%, reporting an EPS of $-1.79 versus an estimate of $-1.36.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 5.14% drop in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (KOD)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 27-March 5): Earnings, Multiple Regulatory Decisions Take The Spotlight
Expert Ratings For Kodiak Sciences
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Extend Losses; Dow Dips 300 Points
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings