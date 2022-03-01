Recap: CarParts.com Q4 Earnings
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CarParts.com beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $18.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 7.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CarParts.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|0.04
|-0.06
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|133.76M
|133.35M
|117.50M
|91.97M
|Revenue Actual
|141.85M
|157.54M
|144.80M
|119.73M
