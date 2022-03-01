Porch Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Porch Group missed estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.21.
Revenue was up $32.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Porch Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.16
|-0.32
|-0.59
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.26
|-0.76
|-0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|57.27M
|47.05M
|23.06M
|18.92M
|Revenue Actual
|62.77M
|51.34M
|26.74M
|19.50M
