Porch Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 5:55pm   Comments
Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Porch Group missed estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was up $32.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Porch Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.16 -0.32 -0.59
EPS Actual -0.15 -0.26 -0.76 -0.40
Revenue Estimate 57.27M 47.05M 23.06M 18.92M
Revenue Actual 62.77M 51.34M 26.74M 19.50M

