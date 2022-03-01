Recap: Arlo Technologies Q4 Earnings

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arlo Technologies beat estimated earnings by 233.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $28.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 10.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arlo Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.15 -0.21 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.04 -0.03 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 106.24M 86.89M 76.81M 111.57M Revenue Actual 111.15M 98.57M 82.56M 114.84M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Arlo Technologies management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $-0.06 and $0.0 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -175.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Arlo Technologies, a bearish signal to many investors.

