Recap: Inter Parfums Q4 Earnings

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inter Parfums beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.2.

Revenue was up $26.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52 which was followed by a 0.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inter Parfums's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.23 0.53 0.37 EPS Actual 1.20 0.71 0.82 0.47 Revenue Estimate 262.69M 149.01M 189.52M 175.82M Revenue Actual 262.70M 207.57M 198.53M 184.04M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Inter Parfums management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $3.0 and $3.0 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 7600.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Inter Parfums, a bullish signal to many investors.

