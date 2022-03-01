Recap: Akebia Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Akebia Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 21.21%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.33.
Revenue was up $2.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Akebia Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.32
|-0.32
|-0.36
|-0.4
|EPS Actual
|-0.34
|-0.51
|-0.45
|-0.6
|Revenue Estimate
|49.67M
|52.88M
|42.84M
|51.16M
|Revenue Actual
|48.76M
|52.91M
|52.30M
|56.70M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings