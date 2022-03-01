Recap: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Syndax Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 546.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.81 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was up $126.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 2.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Syndax Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.23
|-0.71
|-0.65
|-0.49
|EPS Actual
|-0.40
|-0.44
|-0.54
|-0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|29.35M
|220.00K
|220.00K
|200.00K
|Revenue Actual
|12.38M
|379.00K
|379.00K
|380.00K
