Purple Innovation: Q4 Earnings Insights
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Purple Innovation missed estimated earnings by 29.63%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.27.
Revenue was up $12.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 24.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Purple Innovation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.13
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.17
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|199.53M
|176.99M
|173.31M
|196.33M
|Revenue Actual
|170.78M
|182.59M
|186.43M
|173.89M
