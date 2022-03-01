Purple Innovation: Q4 Earnings Insights

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Purple Innovation missed estimated earnings by 29.63%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.27.

Revenue was up $12.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 24.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Purple Innovation's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.13 0.11 EPS Actual -0.07 0.05 0.17 0.07 Revenue Estimate 199.53M 176.99M 173.31M 196.33M Revenue Actual 170.78M 182.59M 186.43M 173.89M

