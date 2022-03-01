Recap: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Xenon Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 29.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.37.
Revenue was up $1.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Xenon Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.38
|-0.48
|-0.40
|-0.40
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|-0.51
|-0.42
|-0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|10.22M
|2.33M
|5.15M
|3.22M
|Revenue Actual
|8.12M
|2.22M
|4.36M
|5.15M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings