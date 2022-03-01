Recap: Cardlytics Q4 Earnings

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cardlytics beat estimated earnings by 64.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.42.

Revenue was up $22.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 11.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cardlytics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.54 -0.39 -0.34 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.33 -0.39 -0.34 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 62.08M 62.81M 51.46M 60.89M Revenue Actual 64.98M 58.85M 53.23M 67.08M

