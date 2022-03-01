Recap: Cardlytics Q4 Earnings
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cardlytics beat estimated earnings by 64.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.42.
Revenue was up $22.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 11.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cardlytics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.54
|-0.39
|-0.34
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.33
|-0.39
|-0.34
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|62.08M
|62.81M
|51.46M
|60.89M
|Revenue Actual
|64.98M
|58.85M
|53.23M
|67.08M
