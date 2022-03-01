Recap: Horizon Tech Finance Q4 Earnings

Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Horizon Tech Finance beat estimated earnings by 11.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was up $6.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Horizon Tech Finance's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.30 0.28 0.28 EPS Actual 0.40 0.31 0.31 0.21 Revenue Estimate 13.41M 12.75M 11.75M 11.13M Revenue Actual 16.37M 13.49M 13.21M 10.07M

