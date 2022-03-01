Recap: Horizon Tech Finance Q4 Earnings
Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Horizon Tech Finance beat estimated earnings by 11.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.35.
Revenue was up $6.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Horizon Tech Finance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.30
|0.28
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.31
|0.31
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|13.41M
|12.75M
|11.75M
|11.13M
|Revenue Actual
|16.37M
|13.49M
|13.21M
|10.07M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings