Recap: Urban Outfitters Q4 Earnings

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Urban Outfitters missed estimated earnings by 18.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was up $244.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 9.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Urban Outfitters's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.79 0.17 0.28 EPS Actual 0.89 1.28 0.54 0.30 Revenue Estimate 1.12B 1.08B 900.15M 1.10B Revenue Actual 1.13B 1.16B 927.41M 1.09B

