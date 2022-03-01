Recap: SLR Investment Q4 Earnings

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SLR Investment missed estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $4.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SLR Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.37 0.38 0.35 EPS Actual 0.36 0.37 0.37 0.35 Revenue Estimate 35.46M 35.28M 35.67M 32.14M Revenue Actual 32.16M 35.57M 35.89M 31.36M

