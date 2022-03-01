Recap: SLR Investment Q4 Earnings
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SLR Investment missed estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was up $4.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SLR Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.37
|0.38
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.37
|0.37
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|35.46M
|35.28M
|35.67M
|32.14M
|Revenue Actual
|32.16M
|35.57M
|35.89M
|31.36M
