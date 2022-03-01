Omeros: Q4 Earnings Insights
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Omeros missed estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.36.
Revenue was up $20.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 10.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Omeros's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.52
|-0.57
|-0.57
|-0.64
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|-0.46
|-0.57
|-0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|26.96M
|24.27M
|18.74M
|14.91M
|Revenue Actual
|30.00M
|28.82M
|21.06M
|10.63M
