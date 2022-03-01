Omeros: Q4 Earnings Insights

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Omeros missed estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $20.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 10.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Omeros's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.52 -0.57 -0.57 -0.64 EPS Actual -0.36 -0.46 -0.57 -0.60 Revenue Estimate 26.96M 24.27M 18.74M 14.91M Revenue Actual 30.00M 28.82M 21.06M 10.63M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.