Repay Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Repay Holdings beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $20.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 13.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Repay Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.14
|0.16
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.16
|0.18
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|59.31M
|44.44M
|44.87M
|38.72M
|Revenue Actual
|61.12M
|48.41M
|47.52M
|41.44M
