Repay Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Repay Holdings beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $20.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 13.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Repay Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.14 0.16 0.11 EPS Actual 0.21 0.16 0.18 0.17 Revenue Estimate 59.31M 44.44M 44.87M 38.72M Revenue Actual 61.12M 48.41M 47.52M 41.44M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.