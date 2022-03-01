B&G Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
B&G Foods missed estimated earnings by 9.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.43.
Revenue was up $61.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.18% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at B&G Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.49
|0.56
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.55
|0.41
|0.52
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|489.64M
|444.50M
|526.37M
|531.12M
|Revenue Actual
|514.97M
|464.38M
|505.13M
|510.24M
