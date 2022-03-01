Regenxbio: Q4 Earnings Insights

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Regenxbio beat estimated earnings by 41.61%, reporting an EPS of $6.67 versus an estimate of $4.71.

Revenue was up $377.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 3.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Regenxbio's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.08 -1.12 -1.28 -0.43 EPS Actual -1.37 -1.36 -1.20 -1.24 Revenue Estimate 41.46M 29.02M 23.23M 61.50M Revenue Actual 30.77M 22.04M 18.88M 21.45M

