Regenxbio: Q4 Earnings Insights
Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Regenxbio beat estimated earnings by 41.61%, reporting an EPS of $6.67 versus an estimate of $4.71.
Revenue was up $377.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 3.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Regenxbio's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.08
|-1.12
|-1.28
|-0.43
|EPS Actual
|-1.37
|-1.36
|-1.20
|-1.24
|Revenue Estimate
|41.46M
|29.02M
|23.23M
|61.50M
|Revenue Actual
|30.77M
|22.04M
|18.88M
|21.45M
