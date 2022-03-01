Recap: Green Brick Partners Q4 Earnings
Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Green Brick Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.16.
Revenue was up $198.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Green Brick Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|0.85
|0.49
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|1.02
|0.51
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|357.80M
|334.66M
|245.24M
|275.11M
|Revenue Actual
|342.34M
|373.81M
|234.48M
|254.10M
