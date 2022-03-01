 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Green Brick Partners Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 4:47pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Green Brick Partners Q4 Earnings

Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Green Brick Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.16.

Revenue was up $198.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Green Brick Partners's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.04 0.85 0.49 0.63
EPS Actual 0.95 1.02 0.51 0.58
Revenue Estimate 357.80M 334.66M 245.24M 275.11M
Revenue Actual 342.34M 373.81M 234.48M 254.10M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GRBK)

Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Green Brick Partners
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings