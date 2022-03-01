Recap: Green Brick Partners Q4 Earnings

Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Green Brick Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.16.

Revenue was up $198.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Green Brick Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.04 0.85 0.49 0.63 EPS Actual 0.95 1.02 0.51 0.58 Revenue Estimate 357.80M 334.66M 245.24M 275.11M Revenue Actual 342.34M 373.81M 234.48M 254.10M

