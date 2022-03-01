Recap: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Q4 Earnings

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hydrofarm Holdings Group missed estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $22.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 7.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hydrofarm Holdings Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.19 0.09 -0.34 EPS Actual 0.17 0.30 0.19 0.02 Revenue Estimate 126.91M 131.94M 106.09M 77.14M Revenue Actual 123.82M 133.80M 111.39M 87.44M

