Recap: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Q4 Earnings
Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hydrofarm Holdings Group missed estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $22.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 7.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hydrofarm Holdings Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.19
|0.09
|-0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.30
|0.19
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|126.91M
|131.94M
|106.09M
|77.14M
|Revenue Actual
|123.82M
|133.80M
|111.39M
|87.44M
