Rocky Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rocky Brands beat estimated earnings by 95.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.86 versus an estimate of $0.95.

Revenue was up $81.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.03 which was followed by a 21.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rocky Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.37 0.78 0.82 EPS Actual 0.34 0.99 1.19 1.41 Revenue Estimate 151.62M 125.55M 71.25M 80.10M Revenue Actual 125.51M 131.60M 87.67M 87.62M

