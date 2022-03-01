Rocky Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights
Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rocky Brands beat estimated earnings by 95.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.86 versus an estimate of $0.95.
Revenue was up $81.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.03 which was followed by a 21.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rocky Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.37
|0.78
|0.82
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.99
|1.19
|1.41
|Revenue Estimate
|151.62M
|125.55M
|71.25M
|80.10M
|Revenue Actual
|125.51M
|131.60M
|87.67M
|87.62M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings