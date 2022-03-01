Recap: Health Catalyst Q4 Earnings

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Health Catalyst beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was up $11.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Health Catalyst's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.14 -0.15 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.18 0 -0.06 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 60.63M 56.81M 54.42M 52.12M Revenue Actual 61.74M 59.63M 55.85M 53.28M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.