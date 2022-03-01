Recap: Health Catalyst Q4 Earnings
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Health Catalyst beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.21.
Revenue was up $11.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Health Catalyst's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.18
|0
|-0.06
|-0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|60.63M
|56.81M
|54.42M
|52.12M
|Revenue Actual
|61.74M
|59.63M
|55.85M
|53.28M
