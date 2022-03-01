 Skip to main content

Recap: Health Catalyst Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Health Catalyst beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was up $11.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Health Catalyst's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.14 -0.15 -0.19
EPS Actual -0.18 0 -0.06 -0.16
Revenue Estimate 60.63M 56.81M 54.42M 52.12M
Revenue Actual 61.74M 59.63M 55.85M 53.28M

