Recap: GrowGeneration Q4 Earnings
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GrowGeneration beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $28.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GrowGeneration's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.12
|0.07
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.11
|0.10
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|114.78M
|111.69M
|87.14M
|60.89M
|Revenue Actual
|116.00M
|125.89M
|90.02M
|62.00M
