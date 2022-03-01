 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Recap: GrowGeneration Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GrowGeneration beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $28.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GrowGeneration's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.12 0.07 0.07
EPS Actual 0.07 0.11 0.10 0.02
Revenue Estimate 114.78M 111.69M 87.14M 60.89M
Revenue Actual 116.00M 125.89M 90.02M 62.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

