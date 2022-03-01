 Skip to main content

Sarepta Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sarepta Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 31.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-1.13.

Revenue was up $56.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.7 which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sarepta Therapeutics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -1.89 -1.29 -1.78 -1.77
EPS Actual -0.19 -1.52 -1.54 -1.84
Revenue Estimate 173.42M 162.64M 143.33M 146.29M
Revenue Actual 189.41M 164.09M 146.93M 145.14M

