Sarepta Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Sarepta Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 31.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-1.13.
Revenue was up $56.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.7 which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sarepta Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.89
|-1.29
|-1.78
|-1.77
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-1.52
|-1.54
|-1.84
|Revenue Estimate
|173.42M
|162.64M
|143.33M
|146.29M
|Revenue Actual
|189.41M
|164.09M
|146.93M
|145.14M
