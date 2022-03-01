Big 5 Sporting Goods: Q4 Earnings Insights
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Big 5 Sporting Goods beat estimated earnings by 4.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.85.
Revenue was up $17.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 14.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Big 5 Sporting Goods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.13
|1.08
|0.5
|0.90
|EPS Actual
|1.07
|1.63
|0.9
|0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|314.60M
|291.65M
|260.18M
|290.53M
|Revenue Actual
|289.64M
|326.02M
|272.81M
|290.58M
