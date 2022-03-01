Big 5 Sporting Goods: Q4 Earnings Insights

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Big 5 Sporting Goods beat estimated earnings by 4.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.85.

Revenue was up $17.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 14.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Big 5 Sporting Goods's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.13 1.08 0.5 0.90 EPS Actual 1.07 1.63 0.9 0.83 Revenue Estimate 314.60M 291.65M 260.18M 290.53M Revenue Actual 289.64M 326.02M 272.81M 290.58M

