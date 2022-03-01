Ross Stores: Q4 Earnings Insights
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ross Stores beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $0.98.
Revenue was up $771.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 5.64% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ross Stores's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.78
|0.93
|0.88
|1
|EPS Actual
|1.09
|1.39
|1.34
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|4.33B
|4.45B
|3.87B
|4.27B
|Revenue Actual
|4.58B
|4.80B
|4.52B
|4.25B
