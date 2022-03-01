 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ross Stores: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 4:15pm   Comments
Share:
Ross Stores: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ross Stores beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $0.98.

Revenue was up $771.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 5.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ross Stores's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.78 0.93 0.88 1
EPS Actual 1.09 1.39 1.34 0.67
Revenue Estimate 4.33B 4.45B 3.87B 4.27B
Revenue Actual 4.58B 4.80B 4.52B 4.25B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ROST)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
CNBC's Final Trades: Ross Stores, AutoZone, Northrop Grumman And More
Analyst Ratings For Ross Stores
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings