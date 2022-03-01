 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Rush Street Interactive
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Rush Street Interactive will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Rush Street Interactive bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 7.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rush Street Interactive's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.12 -0.10 -0.32
EPS Actual -0.07 -0.04 -0.08 -0.01
Price Change % 7.34% -1.57% -2.91% 13.05%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Street Interactive were trading at $10.33 as of February 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (RSI)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
New York Hits $2B In Betting Handle In First 30 Days: Here Are The Early Leaders
Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2022
RSI's BetRivers Sportsbook Becomes Official Partner Of New Orleans Pelicans
New York Breaks State Online Sports Betting Record In 3 Weeks: The Early Winners And What's Next
Rush Street Interactive Expands Into Mexico Via Partnership With Grupo Multimedios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings