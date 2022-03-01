Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Agilent Technologies Stock In The Last 10 Years

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.57% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In A: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 32.69 shares of Agilent Technologies at the time with $1,000. This investment in A would have produced an average annual return of 15.9%. Currently, Agilent Technologies has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion.

Agilent Technologies's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $4,320.66 today based on a price of $132.18 for A at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

