Earnings Outlook For Descartes Systems Gr

Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Descartes Systems Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

Descartes Systems Gr bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Descartes Systems Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.24 0.17 0.16 EPS Actual 0.30 0.27 0.21 0.20 Price Change % 3.01% 1.54% 5.35% 4.16%

Stock Performance

Shares of Descartes Systems Gr were trading at $71.26 as of February 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

