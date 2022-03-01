 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ferroglobe Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 11:09am   Comments
Share:
Ferroglobe Earnings Preview

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ferroglobe will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

Ferroglobe bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Ferroglobe's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual -0.36 0.02 -0.24 -0.47
Price Change % -2.32% 2.5% -2.11% -16.08%

Stock Performance

Shares of Ferroglobe were trading at $7.83 as of February 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 162.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (GSM)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 14, 2022
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 350 Points; US Ecology Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Edges Higher As EIA Reports Drop In Crude Oil Inventories
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings