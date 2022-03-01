Workhorse Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Workhorse Group missed estimated earnings by 650.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.05 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was up $2.65 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Workhorse Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.35
|-0.29
|-0.17
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.77
|-0.35
|-1.04
|3.22
|Revenue Estimate
|1.18M
|6.41M
|2.61M
|1.32M
|Revenue Actual
|-576.60K
|1.20M
|521.06K
|652.00K
