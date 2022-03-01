 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Workhorse Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 9:42am   Comments
Share:
Workhorse Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Workhorse Group missed estimated earnings by 650.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.05 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $2.65 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Workhorse Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.29 -0.17 -0.13
EPS Actual -0.77 -0.35 -1.04 3.22
Revenue Estimate 1.18M 6.41M 2.61M 1.32M
Revenue Actual -576.60K 1.20M 521.06K 652.00K

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (WKHS)

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Workhorse Turns To GreenPower For Class 4 Vans While Lineup Reset
Workhorse Is Rallying Today: Is It A Reversal Or A Fakeout?
Why Workhorse Shares Are Rising
A Preview Of Workhorse Group's Earnings
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Novavax, Zoom Or Workhorse?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com