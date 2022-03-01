Workhorse Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Workhorse Group missed estimated earnings by 650.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.05 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $2.65 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Workhorse Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.29 -0.17 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.77 -0.35 -1.04 3.22 Revenue Estimate 1.18M 6.41M 2.61M 1.32M Revenue Actual -576.60K 1.20M 521.06K 652.00K

