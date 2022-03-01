 Skip to main content

Greif's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 9:12am   Comments
Greif (NYSE:GEF) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Greif will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19.

Greif bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.44, which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Greif's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.49 1.54 1.06 0.54
EPS Actual 1.93 1.93 1.13 0.61
Price Change % 0.27% 3.49% 3.27% 2.7%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Greif were trading at $57.49 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

