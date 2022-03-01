L.B. Foster: Q4 Earnings Insights
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
L.B. Foster missed estimated earnings by 115.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $2.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 0.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at L.B. Foster's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.31
|-0.06
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|0.27
|-0.12
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|133.38M
|141.23M
|118.60M
|129.51M
|Revenue Actual
|130.05M
|154.52M
|116.08M
|115.58M
