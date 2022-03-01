L.B. Foster: Q4 Earnings Insights

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

L.B. Foster missed estimated earnings by 115.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $2.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 0.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at L.B. Foster's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.31 -0.06 0.15 EPS Actual 0.02 0.27 -0.12 0.24 Revenue Estimate 133.38M 141.23M 118.60M 129.51M Revenue Actual 130.05M 154.52M 116.08M 115.58M

