Recap: TriMas Q4 Earnings

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TriMas beat estimated earnings by 5.66%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $20.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TriMas's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.55 0.37 0.31 EPS Actual 0.57 0.62 0.40 0.38 Revenue Estimate 223.32M 220.58M 195.56M 176.97M Revenue Actual 222.42M 218.99M 206.73M 188.17M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

TriMas management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.25 and $2.35 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 310.71% in quarter-over-quarter growth for TriMas, a bullish signal to many investors.

