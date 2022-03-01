Recap: Precigen Q4 Earnings
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Precigen beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was up $4.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Precigen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-0.15
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|23.86M
|21.07M
|21.58M
|16.96M
|Revenue Actual
|21.56M
|33.58M
|24.51M
|19.33M
