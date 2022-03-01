 Skip to main content

Recap: Precigen Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 8:56am   Comments
Recap: Precigen Q4 Earnings

 

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Precigen beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $4.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Precigen's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.12 -0.15 -0.17
EPS Actual -0.15 -0.10 -0.11 -0.22
Revenue Estimate 23.86M 21.07M 21.58M 16.96M
Revenue Actual 21.56M 33.58M 24.51M 19.33M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

