Recap: Precigen Q4 Earnings

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Precigen beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $4.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Precigen's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.12 -0.15 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.10 -0.11 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 23.86M 21.07M 21.58M 16.96M Revenue Actual 21.56M 33.58M 24.51M 19.33M

